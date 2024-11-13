Lagos Govt. introduce cashless policy on high-capacity ferries

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has announced that Cowry Cards will be the sole accepted payment method for the recently launched Omnibus Ferry services.



The agency emphasized that the integration of Cowry Cards is a more efficient system, ensuring seamless travel options for passengers.



It also advised commuters to ensure they have a valid Cowry Card before boarding, as cash transactions will no longer be accepted.



LASWA made this announcement via its social media handle on Wednesday, reaffirming its commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of its passengers.



Meanwhile, the agency assured passengers of their safety while onboard, highlighting the ferries’ safety features, including standard life jackets, life buoys, and fire extinguishers.



It said, “The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) is pleased to announce that the recently launched Omi Bus Ferries are now fully operational with Cowry Cards, the same convenient payment system already in use across other public transportation modes in Lagos State. This Integration ensures seamless travel options for our passengers, fostering an interconnected transport network within the state”



“Additionally, we are committed to prioritizing the safety and peace of mind of our commuters. To this end, the Omi Bus Ferry fleet is insured by LASACO Assurance, providing robust coverage and reinforcing our pledge to deliver secure and reliable services on our inland waterways”



“Other safety features onboard the Omi Bus ferries include standard life jackets, life buoys, fire extinguishers, and pyrotechnics. It also has a non-slip deck mat and a public address system”



“Furthermore, the OMI-BUS has a stereo system, LED lighting, and USB charging points ensuring a comfortable sailing experience. With fewer CO2 emissions that are eco friendly, these locally made OMI-BUS have received international recognition for its safety standards from Inter-ferry, a global ferry association.



“The general public is thereby invited to take advantage of the ferry alternative for a faster and reliable journey around Lagos”.