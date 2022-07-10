Lagos Govt. intensifies safety enforcement across waterways over rising boat mishap

In a bid to curb the rising boat mishaps, the Lagos State Government has intensified safety enforcement across waterways and vowed to stop substandard practices by boat operators in the sector.

It also promised to impose stiffer sanctions on defaulting boat operators that fails to comply with the specified standards.

The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Damilola Emmanuel, while speaking with newsmen on Sunday, in Lagos said that the Agency had done so much to reduce the issue of boat mishaps to the barest minimum.

Emmanuel disclosed that part of the safety measures was the establishment of LASWA’s Search and Rescue Unit to fully deal with incident operations in the different locations along the State Waterways and improve response time during emergencies.

The GM said that in recognition of the huge potential of water transportation, Lagos State ensures that the sector is not only viable but safe.

According to him, the Agency would come down hard on any operator that endangers the lives of people commuting along the waterways.

“One of the boat drivers whose actions led to a boat mishap some years back was recently sentenced to life imprisonment. We are coming harder on operators who are compromising standards. With the huge capital committed to the water transportation sector, we cannot fold our arms and allow mediocrity.” he said.

The LASWA General Manager stated that his agency engaged the manufacturer of Yamaha, which manufactures most of the engines used in boats in Lagos State, to reduce the price of boats sold to operators in order to make the business more attractive and profitable for stakeholders.

He urged boat passengers who ply the waterways to be safety conscious always particularly in regards to wearing a life jacket and they should desist from travelling in the night.

Emmanuel further said that all passengers should see it as a point of responsibility to report any unusual acts by the operators to the appropriate authorities.

