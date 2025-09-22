Lagos Govt intensifies Computer Village relocation, engages traders

The Lagos State Government has stepped up efforts to relocate traders from the popular Computer Village in Ikeja to a purpose-built ICT and Business Park in Katangowa, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area.

According to the government, the relocation will offer traders a more organised and business-friendly environment, to help decongest the state Capital, which has lost its original residential identity due to commercial overgrowth.

At a stakeholder engagement held on Monday at Otigba Street, the heart of Computer Village, officials from the Office of Urban Development, led by the Permanent Secretary, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, met with traders to discuss the long-standing relocation plan.



The meeting, according to Oki, was convened on the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who emphasized the importance of an inclusive process involving all stakeholders.

“In line with the governor’s directive and to demonstrate transparency, we have brought this meeting to your market, the first of its kind in 15 years of this relocation effort,” Oki told the traders.

He said the government was expediting construction at the Katangowa ICT and Business Park, which will feature modern infrastructure including hotels, banking halls, recreational centres, car parks, a fire station, police post, and access roads.

The initiative, he said, would not only decongest Ikeja but also create a more serene and efficient business environment.



Oki added that the current state of Ikeja, originally a residential area, had been compromised by unplanned commercial expansion.

He described the relocation as a “win-win” for both the government and traders, and called for their full cooperation to ensure a smooth transition.

The permanent secretary also appealed to traders to restore order within the current market by refraining from street trading and displaying goods on road setbacks, drainage channels, and other unauthorized spaces.



A presentation was made by top urban development officials, including Director of Urban Development, Olalekan Odujebe, and Olayinka Bello, highlighting the progress and benefits of the project.

Also speaking, the Iyaloja of the market, Abisola Azeez, expressed appreciation to Governor Sanwo-Olu for engaging the traders directly.

Azwwz said the proposed relocation, once completed, would enhance the market’s commercial potential and offer a more conducive environment for both traders and customers.

Other officials present at the meeting included the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Oladimeji Animashaun; Coordinating Director of LASBCA, Builder Florence Gbaye; and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Urban Development, Segun Williams.