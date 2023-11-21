Lagos Govt. intensifies anti-suicide campaign for men suffering abuse

The Lagos State Government through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has appealed to men suffering any form of sexual and gender-based violence to speak up and get necessary assistance that address their challenges before it degenerated into mental health.

It said that measures to assist male victims and survivors who speak up have been made available across the state, saying this measures were provided to curb any act that could contribute to global suicide cases in Lagos.

The Executive Secretary, DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made the appeal during 2023 International Men’s Day celebration held yesterday with the theme: ‘Zero Male Suicide’, with participants drawn from different sectors of the state.

According to her, We believe that this would be an opportunity to continue to break the culture of silence, which encourages SGBV to thrive. Indeed, men and boys can be victims of Domestic and Sexual Violence.

She disclosed that aside this event, the agency had introduced an initiative tagged “Break the silence, Don’t take your life, Seek help” to discuss various forms of abuse against men that could cause depression and other mental health ailments.

Vivour-Adeniyi noted all these were embarked upon by the agency considering that 703,000 individuals especially between 15years old to 29years old who may have suffered mental health after becoming a victim of abuse committed suicide globally in 2019.

With many more men attempting to engage in suicidal actions after suffering abuses, the DSVA boss noted that Nigerian society still considers suicide as a taboo when the global statistics were becoming worrisome with men having highest rate.

“Every suicide is a tragedy that impacts families, towns, and whole countries, as well as the people who are left behind. Suicide occurs at any age and was the fourth highest cause of death among 15-29-year-olds worldwide in 2019.

“Suicide is a global epidemic that affects all parts of the world, not only high-income nations. In reality, low- and middle-income nations accounted for more than 77% of global suicides in 2019.

“Suicide is a severe public health issue, but it is avoidable with early, evidence-based, and frequently low-cost treatments”, she added.

The Coordinator, Special Project, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Tolu Ajomale, added that men experiencing any abuse must speak up to break the chain of possibly suffering mental health and reduce the numbers.

”The statistics of mental health are very worrying, and I think since COVID-19, the numbers have even increased more. We have seen an increasing number of people who are struggling with their mental health today in Lagos and in every other parts of the country, more than ever before. So, they are alarming, concerning and they also bring an opportunity for us to begin to draw more attention to mental health, the important and the impact on our day to day life.

“To curb this, we have introduced mental health into hospitals especially the General hospitals across the state”, Ajomale added.

