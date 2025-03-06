Lagos Govt. installs stair-lift for PLWD inside LASWA facility

In a move to promote inclusivity and accessibility, the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has installed a mobility stair-lift system at its Five Cowries Terminal in Ikoyi.

The new modern stair-lift system, designed to provide safe and comfortable access for people with mobility impairments, is part of the Lagos State Government’s THEMES+ agenda, ensuring that no one is left behind.

In a statement issued by the agency on Thursday, this innovation aims to help those who need assistance navigate stairs safely and comfortably, especially people with physical challenges and the elderly.

LASWA’s General Manager, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, noted that the initiative reflects the state’s ongoing commitment to providing a positive experience for every passenger.

He added that the stair lift is part of LASWA’s wider effort to improve its facilities, prioritizing safety, convenience, and exceptional service.

“We believe that accessing public spaces should never be a challenge for anyone,” he said.

“This stair lift is just one step toward creating a friendly and welcoming environment. We’re dedicated to ensuring that using Lagos waterways and our services is easy and accessible for everyone.”