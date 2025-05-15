Lagos Govt. impounds 926 vehicles for driving One-way

In a move to restore sanity across the state’s business districts, the Lagos State Government, through its Central Business District (CBD), has impounded 926 vehicles and 33 tricycles for violating the traffic regulation.

The impounded vehicles were seized for obstructing of traffic, illegal parking, illegal U-turns, and one-way driving, which constantly cause gridlock along the CDB axis.

According to the government, the enforcement which was carried out to maintain law and order along the state’s corridor, was implemented to serve as deterrent to other road users who often contravene provisions inside the metropolis traffic law willingly.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on CBD’s, Bola Lawal disclosed this during the 2025 Ministerial Press Briefing, to mark the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office, which was held at the Alausa, Ikeja.

In addition to the seized vehicles, Lawal stated that three individuals were arrested for assaulting operatives of the CBD while discharging their duties.

While declaring a zero-tolerance stance on violence against law enforcement personnel across the state, she disclosed that the offenders have been prosecuted in accordance with the state’s law.

Speaking further, Lawal highlighted the agency’s achievements in the past year, including the rebranding and beautification of several projects within state’s business district and advocating awareness campaigns to promote traffic safety.

“The agency has continued to rebrand, beautify, paint, restructure, and remodel the business districts to meet international standards and attract investors. Handrails and guardrails installed in places like Apongbon, CMS, and Idumota are being maintained, while new ones are being put up at Inner Marina/Leventis and Broad Street in the Lagos Island Business District.

“The intention of these projects is to discourage pedestrians from crossing roads at unauthorized and dangerous points, thereby putting their lives at risk, and to prevent traders and shop owners from displaying goods on the roads,” the Special Adviser added.