Lagos Govt. impounds 40 vehicles for obstructing traffic, others

In a decisive move to restore order and ensure the free flow of traffic, the Lagos State Government through its Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded another 25 commercial and 15 private vehicles operating illegal garages and obstructing traffic flow in the state.

The vehicles were impounded and tolled off the road around Oyingbo, Ijora, and Idumota areas of the state, which were locations known as hotspots for traffic congestion due to unauthorized parking and establishment of makeshift garages

In a statement released by LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, on Friday, the vehicles activities do not only obstruct vehicles movement but also pose safety risks to pedestrians.

As gathered, LASTMA’s intervention was aimed at enhancing overall traffic situation in these critical areas.

The operation was led by LASTMA Head of Enforcement, Kayode Odunuga, following the directives of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa.

Giwa stated that the target of the operation was to completely eliminate illegal garages which have been discovered as the major source of congestion and inconvenience for residents and commuters.

The Special Adviser confirmed that this impoundment exercise, which began in recent weeks, is part of a broader initiative by the Lagos State Government to enhance the efficiency of the city’s transportation network.

Giwa emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order on the roads, ensuring that all traffic regulations are strictly enforced.

“illegal garages have been a significant challenge in our quest to maintain a seamless traffic flow in Lagos. These impoundments send a strong message to all offenders that the state will not tolerate activities that disrupt public order and endanger the lives of our citizens.

“Our goal is to create a safe and orderly environment for all road users and this action is a crucial step in that direction.”

Residents and business owners have expressed their support for the government’s action, noting the positive impact it will have on their daily activities.

LASTMA has also assured the public that the operation will be sustained and extended to other parts of the city where illegal garages and related activities are prevalent.

Giwa, meanwhile, urged all vehicle owners and operators to adhere to the state’s traffic regulations and cooperate with authorities to avoid sanctions. He reiterated that the government’s primary objective is to create a better and more livable Lagos for everyone.