Lagos Govt. impounds 28 trucks for contravening safety standards

As part of measures to enforce traffic laws and promote safer highways, the Lagos State Government has impounded 28 trucks and articulated vehicles operating below required safety standards.

The trucks, seized during a statewide compliance operation, were found to have violated multiple safety regulations, including faulty lighting systems, worn-out tyres, and lack of valid driver documentation.

The exercise carried out through the collaborative efforts of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) is part of the government’s plans to rid the roads of unfit heavy-duty vehicles and reduce the risk of accidents.

In a statement, the agency said the operation was part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with safety regulations governing the operation of heavy-duty vehicles across Lagos.



The enforcement action, carried out on Wednesday, followed repeated warnings from the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration against violations of the state’s traffic laws.

According to the statement, “A joint enforcement operation conducted earlier today by the Heavy Duty Vehicle Division of the Lagos State Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) resulted in the impoundment of 28 trucks and articulated vehicles.

“The affected vehicles were apprehended for a range of infractions, including broken headlamps, defective rear lights, worn-out tyres, missing or incomplete wheel nuts, absence of valid driver’s licenses, and failure to present valid Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI) recertification cards, among other violations.

“This routine joint operation is part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and ensure that heavy-duty vehicles operating within Lagos comply with established safety and regulatory standards”.