Lagos govt. impounds 241 unlicensed vehicles

The Lagos State government, through a recent enforcement conducted by the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), has impounded 241 unlicensed vehicles across various parts of the state, including major highways and metropolitan areas.



Aside from that, a fake dealer plate number was discovered on one of the impounded vehicles, prompting further investigation into the vehicle’s ownership.



The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, noted that the action taken is part of the state’s ongoing effort to enhance discipline among motorists, combat crime, and insecurity through effective vehicle regulation.



Osiyemi, in a statement issued and signed by the Public Affairs Deputy Director, Bolanle Ogunsola, on Monday, also noted that the action was in accordance with Sections 15 and 16 of the 2018 Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL).



This law emphasizes the importance of proper vehicle registration and display of number plates, stating that driving an unregistered vehicle or one without properly affixed identification marks is an offense.



It also highlights the need for visible and valid number plates to facilitate law enforcement and prevent criminal activities.



According to Osiyemi, investigations are ongoing to apprehend and prosecute those responsible for issuing the fraudulent plate for the impounded vehicle.



While addressing the importance of road safety, the commissioner cautioned motorists to avoid driving unregistered vehicles.



He also emphasized that such practices undermine law enforcement efforts, particularly in identifying and tracking stolen vehicles or those involved in criminal activities.



Osiyemi further urged motorists to adhere to the state’s traffic regulations, stating that compliance would enable the government to fulfill its mission of ensuring a safe and secure environment for all road users.