Lagos Govt. impounds 22 vehicles for contravening traffic laws

In a move to restore free vehicular movement, maintain order, and ensure compliance with Lagos traffic laws, the Lagos State Taskforce has impounded 22 vehicles from their operators for allegedly contravening traffic regulations on various roads across the state.

The vehicles were seized by the law enforcement team during a compliance operation conducted along both the inward and outward stretches of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, following persistent defiance of repeated warnings issued by the agency against violations of traffic laws.

Areas covered during the operation included Ajah Under-Bridge, Eleganza, Oluwanishola area, Chevron, VGC, Ikota, Lekki Phase 1, First and Second Junctions—locations where traffic obstructions were observed.

It was gathered that the impounded vehicles had converted highways into illegal bus stops, makeshift garages, parking lots, and other unauthorised uses, an act considered a prohibited offence in Lagos State.

In a statement issued by the agency on Friday, such activities were described as major contributors to the severe traffic congestion that has continued to disrupt the free movement of motorists and pedestrians.

“In continuation of the enforcement operation by the Lagos State Taskforce on illegal road blockages, traffic obstruction, illegal parking, unapproved bus stops, and lay-bys, the agency embarked on a compliance operation along both the inward and outward corridors of the Lekki-Epe Expressway,” the statement read.

The agency, meanwhile, noted that it will follow due process and ensure that appropriate disciplinary measures are taken against the violators, in line with existing regulations and legal provisions.