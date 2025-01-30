Lagos Govt. impounds 173 vehicles for contravening traffic law

In a move to restore sanity to the state’s corridor, the Lagos State Government through its Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has impounded 173 vehicles for violating the traffic regulations.

The impounded vehicles which comprise 125 commercial buses and 48 private cars were seized for obstructing the road and illegal parking, which constantly cause gridlock and hazards for other road users.

This exercise was executed at various locations across notorious gridlock-prone corridors across the state including Idumota, Ijaye Street, Martins, Ereko, Nnamdi Azikiwe by Tom Jones, Ebute-Ero, Oyingbo, Ijora, Adeniji Adele, and Iddo.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who led the combined enforcement team with security personnel on Thursday, disclosed that the operation conducted by the directive of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa was aimed at restoring traffic discipline and facilitating the unhindered movement of vehicles.

During the crackdown, a significant number of the offenders were caught engaging in perilous maneuvers, such as driving against traffic (one-way) and executing hazardous reversals from Iddo to Idumota to pick up passengers, an action Bakare-Oki said have led to multiple road accidents and senseless loss of lives.

According to the LASTMA boss, this rigorous enforcement underscores LASTMA’s unwavering commitment to eradicating chronic traffic congestion and mitigating reckless road practices, particularly among commercial transport operators and private motorists who breach established regulations.

He also noted that the initiative specifically targeted unauthorized garages that have long served as catalysts for intractable gridlocks, inflicting undue hardship on commuters and residents alike.

Reaffirming that this crackdown represents an ongoing and sustained effort, Bakare-Oki emphasized its alignment with the long-term goal of the Lagos State Government to optimize the efficiency of the metropolis’ transportation infrastructure.