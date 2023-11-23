Lagos Govt. impounds 15 tankers parked indiscriminately along Apapa-Oshodi Exp.

As a measure to reduce travel time into Apapa ports, the Lagos State Government through its Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded no fewer than 15 tankers parked indiscriminately on Oshodi -Apapa Expressway.

The tankers were seized and towed away by government officials after they were found parking between 2nd Rainbow bus stop and Mile 2 Bridge.

In a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Thursday, the enforcement operations were carried out on the directives of the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation Sola Giwa.

It was further confirmed that some of the impounded tankers were apprehended inside Mile 2 Estates after investigations revealed that some of them now parked indiscriminately thereby causing serious traffic for Motorists coming out from the Estates.

According to Director of Operations, LASTMA, Peter Gbejemede, the enforcement exercise was in accordance with the Law and would be continuous until zero tolerance is achieved on illegal/ indiscriminate parking across the State.

The Transportation Special Adviser has therefore urged Motorists to collaborate with government by informing LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailer/truck.

