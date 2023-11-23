Report on Interest
under logo

JUST IN: NDLEA arrests 59yrs old drug kingpin, nine others…

Esther Kalu

Tinubu extols Lagos monarch at 50

The Guild

Anikulapo, Agesinkole: Two great movies, but not Oscars…

The Guild
play youtube,
play youtube,
xvideos,
porn,
porn,
xnxx,
sex việt,
Phim sex,
mp3 download,
Brasil,
mbbg,
Super Mario Bros Number,
American porn,
19 aninhos eima bunda,
Jav hd,
xxxx,
American porn,
naked women,
Free brazzer,
xtube,
buceta,
Cso Criminal Search Bc,
Where Was Converse Founded,
jav Sex,
phim xnxx,
play youtube
play youtube
xvideos
xnxx
xhamster
xvideos
xvideos
xnxx
xxx
sex việt
Phim sex
tiktok download
Brasil
Download Mp3
xtube
porn
phim xnxx
jav
free brezzers video
sex
jav Sex
jav hay
hentai
porn free
free brazzer
pornxnx
American porn
Porn vido vn
phim xnxx
porn videos
Salary Youtuber
download tiktok
Anime xxx
Chinese Sex
Vintage Samsonite Suitcase
tru kait
New Jan 6th Footage
free brazzer
American porn
Panthers Georgia
mp3play
heo69
save tiktok
mc mirella pelada
BusinessTransport

Lagos Govt. impounds 15 tankers parked indiscriminately along Apapa-Oshodi Exp.

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild

As a measure to reduce travel time into Apapa ports, the Lagos State Government through its Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded no fewer than 15 tankers parked indiscriminately on Oshodi -Apapa Expressway.

The tankers were seized and towed away by government officials after they were found parking between 2nd Rainbow bus stop and Mile 2 Bridge.

In a statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, on Thursday, the enforcement operations were carried out on the directives of the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Transportation Sola Giwa.

It was further confirmed that some of the impounded tankers were apprehended inside Mile 2 Estates after investigations revealed that some of them now parked indiscriminately thereby causing serious traffic for Motorists coming out from the Estates.

According to Director of Operations, LASTMA, Peter Gbejemede, the enforcement exercise was in accordance with the Law and would be continuous until zero tolerance is achieved on illegal/ indiscriminate parking across the State.

The Transportation Special Adviser has therefore urged Motorists to collaborate with government by informing LASTMA of any broken down or abandoned trailer/truck.

The Guild 10405 posts 3 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.

%d bloggers like this: