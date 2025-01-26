Lagos Govt. impounds 130 tankers, vehicles around Dangote refinery, Ebute-Ero

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), in a decisive enforcement operation dislodged all illegally parked tankers around the Dangote Refinery and across the Lekki Free Trade Zone, impounding 10 tankers during the operation.

Aside from that, LASTMA removed 120 commercial and private vehicles illegally parked under bridges from Ebute-Ero to Ejalonibu on Lagos Island.

This action by the agency on Sunday followed repeated warnings issued by the Lagos State Government against such infractions under the traffic law of the state.

The intervention, described by the government as a proactive measure, was aimed at averting the grave disruptions to vehicular movement that such illegal parking could cause.

According to the government, It ensured unimpeded access for trucks entering and exiting the Dangote Refinery and safeguarded traffic flow along the Lekki-Ajah corridor.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who directed the operation, reaffirmed the Government’s unwavering resolve to maintain a traffic-free and orderly Lagos.

He emphasized that the indiscriminate parking of tankers, particularly around the Dangote Refinery, the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone, and the Lekki-Ajah Expressway, would no longer be condoned.

Giwa disclosed that, in addition to the enforcement at the refinery and free trade zone, LASTMA removed 120 illegally parked vehicles, including private cars and commercial buses, from bridges stretching from Ebute-Ero to Ejalonibu on Lagos Island.

The governor’s aide expressed disappointment that these vehicles, despite repeated warnings, continued to use bridges as unauthorized parking and garage spaces.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to sustaining surveillance in these areas, leveraging the recently introduced ‘Eto’ system, which regulates the entry and exit of trucks at the Dangote Refinery. Furthermore, LASTMA has established a dedicated Traffic Monitoring Zone (TMZ) in the Lekki axis to oversee vehicular operations and prevent further disruptions.

“All vehicles, including tankers, private cars, and commercial buses impounded during this enforcement exercise, will be promptly arraigned before the Lagos State Mobile Courts,” Hon. Giwa stated. “This serves as both a punitive measure and a deterrent to others engaging in similar illegal activities.”