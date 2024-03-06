Lagos Govt. impounds 123 vehicles over illegal parking

…arrests 19 hoodlums extorting motorists

The Lagos State Government through its Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 123 vehicles for parking illegally around bridges across Lagos Island Local Government Area of the state.

Aside from that, no fewer than 19 hoodlums were arrested during enforcement operation over illegal collection of parking dues from innocent motorists.

It said that the actions were in continuation of a general enforcement operations to unlock every traffic bottleneck across the State.

The General Manager of LASTMA Olalekan Bakare-Oki, who led the combined enforcement team with security personnel yesterday, disclosed that the exercise was carried out based on the directive of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa.

Bakare-Oki disclosed further that the Agency swung into action after several warning issued to both private and commercial bus drivers to stop indiscriminate parking/illegal garages around bridges was not complied with.

He confirmed that these 123 vehicles were impounded around Ebute-Ero by Idumota Bridge, Simpson bridge, Apongbon under Bridge and Elegbata area of Lagos Island.

According to the General Manager “It was nauseating seeing these private and commercial bus drivers constituting public nuisance by parking at free will around bridges thereby causing avoidable gridlock and inconvenience to other motorists and road users using these Bridges to link up with other parts of the State”

“We will continue to ensure free flow of traffic by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown on these stubborn private and commercial bus drivers,”

On the hoodlums, the LASTMA boss noted that investigation revealed that these arrested 19 notorious hoodlums often impersonated the state government officials.

According to him, they present themselves as approved government agents with fake identity cards to extorts innocent motorists including illegal traders who sells by road sides.

The General Manager, however, disclosed that owners / drivers of these 123 contravening vehicles including 19 arrested hoodlums would be prosecuted at the Lagos State Mobile Court for contravening the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.