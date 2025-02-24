Lagos Govt. Impounds 11 Trucks for E-Call-Up Violations

In an effort to ease congestion along the Lekki-Epe corridor, the Lagos State Government has impounded 11 trucks for non-compliance with the E-call-Up system.

The enforcement exercise also led to the arrest of some truck drivers who attacked officers during the process to prevent them from carrying out the operation.

This comes barely one month after the government cracked down on violators, apprehending 10 trucks for breaching the E-Call-Up System protocol.

In a statement released on Monday, Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Bolanle Ogunlola, said the trucks and suspects apprehended on separate occasions have been released.

Ogunlola noted that they were granted freedom as a further indication of the government’s support for willful compliance.

She stated that the government will no longer tolerate non-compliance with the E-Call-Up system, warning that enforcement measures will be taken against perpetrators.

Ogunlola further announced that total enforcement of the E-Call-Up system will commence on March 1, 2025, urging all stakeholders, including truckers and terminal operators, to comply with the system’s guidelines to avoid penalties.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Government has commenced full enforcement of the E-Call Up System, introduced to streamline and regulate truck activities along Lekki-Epe axis of the state. The technology-driven e-call-up system has been in the pipeline for over 2 years in anticipation of large vehicular traffic that will be generated by trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport, Lekki Free Zone, Dangote Refinery, and other industries within the axis ”

“With enforcement now in full effect, the State Government urges Truckers to comply with the system as several engagement meetings were held to educate stakeholders on the benefits of the e-call up and adequate time is given for all stakeholders to come on board. Similarly, the enforcement date was adjourned severally to encourage total integration and willful compliance”

“Having given adequate room for full compliance, enforcement commenced on 24th January 2025 with 10 trucks apprehended but were later released as an act of goodwill by the state government with assurance from the stakeholders to adjust by coming onboard the e-call-up system”

“However, on Friday 21st February 2025, 11 trucks were apprehended again for non-compliance, which led to the attack of the enforcement officers and the arrest of some suspects connected with the attack, though, the suspects and trucks have all been released as a further indication of government’s support for willful compliance”

“The state government warns that these acts of clemency should not be seen as weakness on the part of the government. Stakeholders on the axis are cautioned that a total enforcement process will commence from the 1st of March, 2025”

“The Lagos State Government remains committed to providing a conducive environment for the success of all stakeholders situated and operating along the Lekki-Epe axis, and, by extension, the state as a whole”.