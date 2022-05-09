Lagos Govt. identifies 200 distressed buildings, begins removal exercise

Atleast 200 buildings were said to have been identified by the Lagos State Government through its building control agency (LASBCA), as being distressed and could cave in anytime on the occupants and residents of the community where they were sited in the state.

In a bid to avert its sudden collapse in Lagos, LASBCA officials were said to have started going after the property and have compelled occupants of the marked buildings to evacuate before pulling the distressed structures down during a controlled demolition exercise.

One of the distressed buildings identified among the over 200 structures and pulled down on Monday was a one-storey building on 42 Jebba street in Ebutte-Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government.

The house, as gathered, was filled with visible cracks that indicated that it could come down at any time on the occupants including an old woman, who were said to have been served on separate occasions to leave but refused to yield to the appeal by officials of the building control agency.

Aside from the building pulled down, some other buildings including a school within Ebutte-Metta were also discovered to have been marked by the LASBCA team led by its General Manager, Gbolahan Oki, after the structures were certified by experts to be constituting a major threat to residents of the community.

Some of the buildings were marked to have become were on 37 Coates street, 17 Jebba street, 3, 8, and 14 Ondo street, 13 and 19 Ibadan street, 3 Simpson street as well as another on freeman street

The team were said to have been aided by residents of the community who took a strong stance that they were not comfortable anymore with sudden cases of collapsed building across the council.

MORE DETAILS SOON

