Lagos Govt. honours 750 staff for outstanding service

As part of efforts to promote excellence and boost morale in the public sector, the Lagos State Government has honoured 750 of its employees for outstanding performance and dedication to service with the Long Service Award.

The award is designed to recognise and reward diligence, commitment, and loyalty, while also serving to encourage and motivate other public servants to uphold the tradition of service excellence.

The Head of Service, Bode Agoro, speaking during the annual Long Service Merit Award ceremony, disclosed that among the 750 officers recognised, six members of the Body of Permanent Secretaries in Lagos State were honoured.

Agoro, who spoke at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium in Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, explained that the programme, which is part of the events lined up to commemorate the 2025 Public Service Week, aims to celebrate and appreciate public servants for their long-term commitment and dedication to supporting good governance.

“The objective of this initiative is to consciously and deliberately recognise and reward diligence, commitment, and loyalty among public servants in Lagos State. We believe this periodic exercise will encourage awardees to do more, while also serving as a motivation for other public servants to remain committed to delivering effective service to the state,” he said.

“Let me reiterate that the State Government appreciates your contributions over the past 30 years, or more, to the growth and development of Lagos State. Still, I urge you not to rest on your oars but to continue to exhibit the high sense of responsibility, commitment to duty, and unalloyed loyalty for which you are being recognised and honoured today,” Agoro added:

He further urged all public servants to continue to discharge their duties efficiently and effectively, and to the best of their abilities.

“While recognising the critical role of public servants in effective governance, it is important to highlight that emerging social and economic realities, the changing nature of public policy, and rapid technological advancements now require higher levels of skill, knowledge, and competence, a goal we must pursue with intention.

The head of service encouraged public servants to remain dedicated to their duties, while also focusing on personal development and taking advantage of the latest ICT innovations to acquire new knowledge and improve their performance.

“On its part, the government will continue to provide the necessary tools and a conducive environment for the attainment of public policy objectives. Staff welfare will also remain a major priority.”

Concluding his remarks, Agoro expressed deep appreciation to the Governor Olusola Sanwo-Olu, for making the event a reality and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of Lagos State public servants to the implementation of government policies and programmes for the betterment of the state.

He also appreciated the Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat, for his support toward the development of the state’s public service and his consistent backing of programmes aimed at the welfare of public servants.