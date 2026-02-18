Lagos Govt. hands over Tiktoker’s rape case to Ogun

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) has officially transferred the case involving viral TikToker Mirabel to the Ogun State Police Command, following a jurisdictional review confirming that the alleged rape occurred in Ogun State.

DSVA had earlier responded to social media alerts about the case, after the TikToker’s video went viral, with Mirabel pledging that the perpetrator would not go unpunished.

In a statement on Wednesday, the agency assured the public that the investigation, concerning an incident that occurred in February, will continue vigorously despite the change in command.

The Lagos State Police Command also confirmed the transfer. Spokesperson SP Abimbola Adebisi explained that the case falls under Ogun State’s jurisdiction.

She said, “I have been able to reach someone who is currently with her. The location falls within Ogun State; therefore, the Ogun State Command will take over the matter accordingly.”

DSVA added that it had established communication with the victim’s friends, who confirmed that she has since been discharged from the hospital.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency wishes to provide an update regarding the viral video of the alleged sexual assault shared on social media by a young woman named Mirabel.

“Following our earlier statement and the widespread public response, we successfully established communication with a close friend of the survivor who confirmed that she had been discharged from the hospital. We sincerely appreciate members of the public who provided helpful information via our direct messages, as well as everyone who tagged the Agency to ensure swift intervention.”

The statement added, “We have since confirmed that the incident occurred in Ogun State and is therefore outside the jurisdiction of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency. In the spirit of inter agency collaboration and survivor protection, all relevant information at our disposal has been forwarded to the appropriate authorities in Ogun State.

“We understand that the Ogun State Police Command @OgunPoliceNG is currently handling the matter, and we trust that the survivor will fully cooperate with the appropriate authorities to enable a thorough investigation and due process.”