Lagos Govt. goes after online sexual offenders

To curb the increasing cases of sexual harassment and abuse happening across digital spaces, the Lagos State Government, through its Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), has introduced a comprehensive policy targeting online sexual offenders.

The policy addresses Technology-Facilitated Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (T-FSGBV), including online harassment, sexual exploitation, cyberstalking, and the non-consensual sharing of intimate images.

Through this initiative, the government aims to strengthen reporting mechanisms, raise public awareness, and ensure that offenders are thoroughly investigated and held accountable under the law.

Speaking on Wednesday, during the public launch of the policy framework and the inauguration of the Technical Working Group that will drive its implementation in Ikeja, the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijioke Sanwo-Olu, commended the initiative as a bold and timely step in protecting vulnerable individuals.

She highlighted the growing threat of online abuse, particularly for women, children, and other vulnerable persons, and emphasized the importance of a holistic, survivor-centred approach.

“I must commend the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency for recognising that while digital technology has many benefits, it has also created new avenues for abuse and exploitation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The First Lady also noted the alignment of the policy with the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, calling on government agencies, civil society, and digital platforms to work together in preventing abuse and ensuring justice for survivors.

Affirming her support for initiatives aimed at eliminating gender-based violence, Sanwo-Olu urged members of the Technical Working Group to pursue their work with passion, urgency, and unwavering dedication, stressing that the success of the policy depends on translating the framework into tangible results that improve lives, strengthen institutions, and ensure justice.

Earlier, the DSVA Executive Secretary, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the sate was making history with the launch of its TF-SGBV policy, which she described as the first-ever in the country.

She explained that the launch, along with the inauguration of the Technical Working Group to oversee its implementation, reflects the government’s commitment to creating safer digital spaces, ensuring accountability, and supporting survivors.

According to her, the initiative demonstrates that technology, when guided by thoughtful policies and proper safeguards, can become a powerful tool to protect people, promote safety, and support survivors, rather than being misused to cause harm and exploitation.

On his part, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos State, Pedro Lawal, emphasized the critical role of technology and gender equality in protecting human rights and preventing abuse.

He noted that digital platforms, while useful for education and communication, have also created new avenues for harassment and exploitation, particularly against women and young people.

Lawal highlighted the importance of lifelong digital education and responsible use of technology, stressing that safe online spaces are essential for children, adolescents, and adults alike.

The commissioner also pointed to global best practices, noting that initiatives like the launch of the Technical Working Group on T-FSGBV would help strengthen institutional capacity and ensure survivors receive justice.

He further urged stakeholders, including government agencies, professionals, and community leaders, to work together to uphold justice, equity, and accountability.

Lawal stressed that any form of crime or violence, whether online or offline, would not be tolerated, reinforcing the state’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations and promoting human rights.