Lagos Govt. goes after miscreants collecting levy on pedestrian bridges

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to dislodge miscreants occupying pedestrians bridges and collecting levies from residents complying with the law in Yaba and other parts of the state.

It noted that pedestrian bridges were built with intention to give Lagosians free and unimpeded access to other parts of highways as well as express roads without obstructing free flow of traffic.

According to the government, there isn’t any payment required before and after using any of the pedestrian bridges in Lagos.

It described the activities of the miscreants collecting levies as environmental nuisance and lawlessness, saying it will not be tolerated in any part of Lagos.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources in Lagos State, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed the government stance while responding to a viral video where some individuals were seen collecting money from pedestrians using the facility around Yaba axis of Lagos.

Wahab, who condemned the act, emphasized the government’s zero tolerance for environmental nuisance and lawlessness across the state.

“It is quite unfortunate and condemnable to witness such actions taking place on our pedestrian bridges. Pedestrian bridges are provided for the convenience and safety of Lagosians, and they should be able to utilize them freely without encountering any hindrances or having to pay anyone.

“I want to assure the public that the government is already taking action to address this unfortunate incident. We are committed to maintaining a safer, healthier, and cleaner Lagos State for all residents,” the commissioner added.

While urging Lagosians to remain calm, Wahab disclosed that measures were being put in place to address the issue effectively.

Meanwhile, he encouraged residents to continue using pedestrian bridges in compliance with the law without nursing any fear or hesitation.

The Commissioner stressed that the government through his office remain dedicated to upholding standards of safety, cleanliness, and orderliness across the state.