Lagos Govt. goes after mini-buses parking on roads indiscriminately

In a determined effort to enhance security and enforce traffic regulations, the Lagos State Government has prohibited illegal parking by commercial bus operators and the loading of passengers on public roads.

The government stated that these unauthorized practices cause traffic congestion and safety risks, while directing bus operators to use designated stops and terminals to avert unnecessary obstruction.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who pointed out that these practices have been widely adopted by drivers, particularly ‘Korope’ operators, stated that these illegal activities contravene the state traffic law.

“Illegal parking and flagrant route violations have metamorphosed into a grave menace in Lagos, particularly due to the arbitrary conduct of mini bus operators. Such transgressions, which impede traffic fluidity and endanger public safety, will no longer be condoned. LASTMA has been expressly instructed to enforce absolute compliance with extant traffic laws and to apprehend defaulters accordingly,” he asserted.

In addition to this, Giwa on Tuesday warned commercial bus operators, especially korepe drivers, to immediately desist from utilizing unauthorized routes, underscoring that any act of defiance would attract the full weight of legal sanctions.

According to him, this directive is in alignment with the government’s overarching initiative to instill orderliness on Lagos roadways and ensure the uninterrupted flow of vehicular movement across the metropolis.

He further articulated that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) operatives have been duly mandated to escalate enforcement strategies aimed at curbing reckless driving and unlawful practices that hinder urban mobility and disrupt the city’s traffic ecosystem.

In light of these directives, all road users, especially commercial transport operators, are asked to cooperate fully with traffic enforcement authorities by adhering strictly to stipulated regulations and fostering a culture of responsible driving.