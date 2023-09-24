Lagos Govt. goes after individuals, Religious centres, other polluters

The Lagos State Government through its Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment towards enforcing laws protecting environment across the state.

LASEPA stated that the environmental laws would now be enforced strictly especially on recalcitrant polluters in other to safeguard Lagos communities from pollution.

This affirmation was made by the acting general manager of the agency, Kayode Bello, during a top management meeting at the agency’s headquarters at ikeja on Friday.

According to him, the agency recognizes that protecting the environment is not just a moral obligation but an urgent necessity for the well-being of current and future generations, especially at this crucial ember months that are known to be associated with Socio -economic and religious activities and its negative attendants on both the human and the environment, if not timely curbed.

“Our commitment to environmental enforcement is non-negotiable. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those who pollute our environment for self-interest are held accountable.

“We firmly believes that robust enforcement of environmental regulations and laws is a critical step towards addressing pressing environmental issues, to serve as deterrent to others and further protect the right of innocent residents to a more conducive and friendly environment” Bello reiterated.

This renewed commitment to environmental sustainability according to the acting General Manager, is in tandem with the vision of the commissioner for the Environment, Tokunbo Wahab, geared towards promoting a healthier environment and a better quality of life for the good people of Lagos regardless of your socio status.

In a statement released on Sunday by the agency’s spokesperson, Bola Ajao, he also expressed his readiness to collaborate with other government agencies, local communities, and environmental stakeholders so as to enhance collective efforts in sustaining our common planet.

Assuring that the agency would embark on aggressive advocacy to educate the public about the importance of environmental protection and the consequences of environmental violations, thoroughly investigate all reported environmental violations and professionally handled same in line with global best practices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

