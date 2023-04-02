Lagos Govt. goes after homes without waste control, others

The Lagos State Government through its Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced placement of abatement notices on homes without waste bins across the state, in a move aimed at ensuring proper waste management and environmental hygiene.

It said that the enforcement of the use of waste bins by tenements across the state would begin on 1st June, 2023, to end cases of indiscriminate waste disposal.

Commenting on the development, Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, noted the importance of waste bins in homes for promoting a clean and healthy environment.

The LAWMA boss added that bins provided a designated space for domestic waste disposal, helping to prevent littering and indiscriminate dumping of refuse on streets.

He said, “Proper waste management is a key component of maintaining a clean and healthy environment. Waste bins provide a designated location for waste disposal, and this helps to prevent the spread of diseases and maintain a hygienic environment”.

He disclosed that the agency has set up a task force responsible for ensuring compliance in all homes, to ensure that the waste was collected at source.

“We have set up a task force that will be responsible for enforcing the use of waste bins across the state. The task force will be working

closely with community leaders, stakeholders, and other relevant agencies to ensure compliance with the policy,” he emphasised.

Odumboni urged residents to embrace the use of waste bins and make it a habit to dispose of their waste in a responsible manner, calling on landlords and property owners to provide waste bins for their properties and ensure they are regularly emptied and maintained.

In a related development, LAWMA has organised an orientation programme for its enforcement and abatement notice teams, on standard rules and proper conduct while engaging tenements on the issue of procurement of smart waste bins, for their homes.

The Executive Director of Finance, Kunle Adebiyi, who represented the MD/CEO of LAWMA, at the event, emphasised the importance of the authority’s Adopt-a-Bin project, meant to curb waste migration, indiscriminate dumping, and to enhance waste recycling, while helping to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfills.

On his own part, LAWMA’s chief technical officer, Dr. Olorunwa Tijani, who spoke on the topic, “Bin Placement and Evacuation”, advised tenements to place their waste bins at strategic places to make them accessible for seamless evacuation by assigned PSP operators.

Dr. Essien Nsuabia, Assistant General Manager, Sustainability and Partnership, who moderated the training, spoke on “Overview and Policies on Adopt-a-Bin”, emphasised that the initiative was aimed at ensuring effective waste containerisation in homes, offices, and other facilities.

Other facilitators at the orientation programme included the head Legal Services, Uthman Rilwan; the head of LAWMA Academy, Elizabeth Ademola; the head of Recycling, Jirinsola Okunbanjo, and the head of Corporate Affairs, Olaniyan Aramide. Senior LAWMA officials were also in attendance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

