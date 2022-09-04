Lagos Govt. goes after developer handling collapsed seven-storey building

As a measure to end the spate of collapsed buildings in Lagos, the State Government has gone after the developer and building professionals working on the 7-floor structure that was under construction that collapsed in Iru/Victoria Island area of the State.
It said that the developer and building professionals working on the ill-fated structure that resulted in no fewer than two persons’ death, violated the planning laws of the State.
According to the government, the owners embarked on construction in the state without a valid planning permit and ignored official warnings to halt the ongoing building project.