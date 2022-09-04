Lagos Govt. goes after developer handling collapsed seven-storey building

As a measure to end the spate of collapsed buildings in Lagos, the State Government has gone after the developer and building professionals working on the 7-floor structure that was under construction that collapsed in Iru/Victoria Island area of the State.

It said that the developer and building professionals working on the ill-fated structure that resulted in no fewer than two persons’ death, violated the planning laws of the State.

According to the government, the owners embarked on construction in the state without a valid planning permit and ignored official warnings to halt the ongoing building project.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, disclosed the search for the developer on Sunday during a visit to the scene of the collapsed structure on Oba Abiodun Oniru road. He emphasized that under no circumstance should anyone construe the filling of Application for Permit through the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) as a ticket to commence construction. “There must be a valid Planning Permit from the aforementioned agency, in addition to the letter of Authorisation, Stage inspection at every milestone and certification by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), to ensure that construction works were carried out in conformity with the approval granted”, the Commissioner said. Disclosing that an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the building collapse, Salako said the Lagos Police command was already on the trail of the developer and all professionals involved in the project such as architects, builders, and engineers. The Commissioner expressed concern at the level of disregard for the law in the built sector, affirming that the State Government will restore sanity and orderliness to the sector because it has zero tolerance for building collapse. He enjoined Lagosians to join hands with the State Government in maintaining vigilance in the built environment by reporting any untoward developments in their vicinity, through any of the Ministry or State Government communication channels, particularly the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development (MPP&UD App) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

