Lagos Govt. goes after consumer right violators, promises sanctions

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that plans have been concluded to impose heavy sanctions on anyone found contravening the consumer rights laws in the state.

It said that consumers have the right to safety, to a healthy environment, to seek redress, to basic needs, and other things, and that the government was ready to ensure that their rights were protected.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, gave the warning at a Y2022 World Consumer Rights Day event organised by Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency (LASCOPA) and held at Ikeja.

Akande, while stressing that many Lagosians do not know they have rights to be protected, assured that the state government would ensure that the rights of the people were always protected.

“If consumers are having any problems, we will ensure their rights are protected and if need be, sanctions will be meted out to those who violate the rights of consumers, be it companies, banks, or law enforcers.

“I urge LASCOPA to keep sensitising the people to know their rights and the need for Consumer’s Rights to be protected at all times,” she added yesterday.

The LASCOPA board chairman, Funmi Falana, said that consumers’ rights must be protected so that abuses and injustice could be addressed under the guidance of the law.

Falana, who was represented by Lekan Rotimi, said the people must join hands to build a digital financial market space that is safe, protected, and sustainable for everyone.

She said: “Consumers must get maximum benefits from digital financial services and be comfortable that their money and data is secure and accessible.”

The chairman, however, advised that consumers must ensure that they guide against online activities that could make them prone to scams.

Earlier, speaking on the theme: “Fair Digital Finance”, the General Manager, LASCOPA, Afolabi Solebo, urged Lagos residents to tap into the available opportunities offered by the agency.

Solebo said that service providers should know that without customers and consumers they cannot exist or thrive in their various businesses.

He, therefore, urged them to brace up and do the needful by ensuring that consumers get value for their money and services rendered.

