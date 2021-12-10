Lagos Govt. gives updates on hospitalized Ojodu Grammar school students

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that 18 and not 14 students from different schools sustained varying degrees of injuries when a truck rammed into schoolchildren at the Grammar school bus stop along Berger-Ogba road around Ojodu axis after leaving school for home.

Also, the government released the identities of the injured victims of the auto crash and it stated that some of the survivors have been discharged to reunite with their families after being certified by medical experts at the facility.

The state government through the Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olusegun Odunmbaku, gave the update in a statement made available to newsmen in the early hours of Friday.

Odunmbaku explained that while some of the students have been allowed to reunite with their families, others were currently been treated by medical experts at the State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) in Ikeja and LASUTH annex in Gbagada axis of the state.

Although the council chairman did not differentiate those still on admission but explained that at least 12 students were from the Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Secondary School while others attended different schools.

Those attending the Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Secondary School were: Oladimeji Nimotallahi, Odubote Olamide, Ogunseye Christiana, Ogunseye Ayinla Bose, Bamigbose Daniel, and Amusan Nofisat.

Others from the same school were: Aduragbemi Akinyosoye, Bassey Saviour, Olanrewaju Ajibade, Ezejiofor Wisdom, Qudus Kassim, and Ajere Sophia.

According to him, Akinwunmi Ekahanta And Adeboyejo Aliyah were students of Omole Junior and Senior grammar school while Amusan Abdulqoweeh is a student of Ojodu Junior High School.

Meanwhile, the chairman in the statement he personally signed did not reveal the school three of the victims attend before the accident. And the injured victims were: Goodluck Nfunsio, Pelumi Makinde, and Abigael Aghigbe.

Parts of the statement read: “I visited hospitals where those injured students were admitted. Three of them were discharged and we moved some to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and LASUTH annex at Gbagada for further checks and treatment. At LASUTH, we have four inpatients and one outpatient. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of them.

“Those three in LASUTH annex at Gbagada are going through normal checks, X-ray scans, and others, we still have five at Lagos State Accident and Emergency Hospital. We are hopeful that all the remaining students under observation would be discharged soon”, it added.

