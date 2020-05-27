Lagos Govt. gives updates on 4th mainland bridge projects, working out kickoff

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Lagos State Government has assured residents that several underground works have been expedited on the actualisation of the 4th Mainland bridge project including selection of preferred contractor and other activities to ensure full commencement of the project.

Also, the administration, led by the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has completed the rehabilitation and palliative works on over 351 roads to ease movement within in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, who disclosed the administration plans during an annual ministerial press briefing on Wednesday in commemoration of Sanwo-Olu administration first year in office, hinted that the popular Agege Pen Cinema flyover project would in another four months, September, be commissioned.

She noted that work on these projects would assist the government to address gridlocks and ensure seamless connectivity for motorist in the state.

According to her, the 4th Mainland Bridge will also be pursued vigorously to ensure its actualisation. She said efforts were on to get the right contractors for the Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge project, promising that the best bids for the project would soon be revealed.

“The 38 kilometer 4th Mainland bridge has been in the pipeline in the last 20 years and the present administration will work on the project actualisation.

“This project, 4th Mainland bridge, is intended to provide a useful additional link between the Lagos Mainland [Ikorodu] and the Eti-Osa corridor is in consonance with State Transport Master Plan (STMP) and the Eti Osa/Ikorodu Master Plan, with the adoption of Public Private Partnerships (PPP) as the procurement model. “The project procurement process has commenced with the successful completion of the Expression of Interest (EoI) Stage, which had 52 proponents/Bidders show interest and 32 compliant responses. The Request for Qualification (RFQ) stage is nearing completion, and this is expected to lead to the next stage, which is “Request for Proposal” (RFP) stage”, she added. On the Agege Pen-Cinema flyover bridge, the Special Adviser hinted that since the administration assumed office last year, completion of existing projects was one of the issue considered by the governor as very important for Lagos development.

Adeyoye argued that the present administration has taken the project far beyond what it inherited from the immediate past administration in the state.

“The construction of Pen Cinema flyover and access roads in Agege, currently at over 50 percent stage of work is scheduled for completion in September this year 2020. And, on completion of the flyover, it is expected to resolve the perennial traffic gridlock in Agege and its environs”.