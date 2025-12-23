Lagos Govt. gives communities 7days to remove illegal gates

The Lagos State Government has issued a seven-day ultimatum to communities to remove illegal gates and structures erected on public roads as part of efforts to ensure free traffic flow across the state.

The directive, issued through the Ministry of Transportation, follows concerns over increasing traffic congestion caused by unauthorised street closures and is aimed at improving vehicular movement, especially during the festive period.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the directive is in accordance with established state guidelines and aligns with the THEMES+ Agenda of the current administration.

He explained that the policy is aimed at promoting the free flow of traffic, ensuring the safety of lives and property, and enhancing the ease of doing business across Lagos State.

Osiyemi also stated that the government has enforced the opening of street gates across Lagos, directing that all gated streets remain accessible daily from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. throughout the festive period to reduce traffic congestion.

While acknowledging the security benefits of gated streets, the Commissioner emphasised the need to ensure unobstructed vehicular movement, especially along alternative routes currently experiencing increased traffic volumes due to heightened travel, commercial activities, tourism, and entertainment associated with the festive period.

According to the statement, “The Ministry further assured the public that enforcement measures will be implemented to ensure unrestricted access in and out of all gated streets, with the aim of preventing traffic congestion and safeguarding lives and property.”

The Lagos State Government remains committed to making tourism, commerce, and travel a pleasant and worthwhile experience for residents and visitors during the festive period and beyond.