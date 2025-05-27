Lagos Govt. Ghanaian firm partner on effective waste management

The Lagos State Government has signed a partnership deal with a Ghanaian firm, Jospong Group of Companies, to implement major waste management reforms aimed at addressing the state’s persistent disposal challenges.

According to the government, this move is part of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s broader push for a cleaner and healthier environment across Lagos.

Speaking at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the partnership aligns with the state’s larger environmental agenda and reflects his government’s commitment to transforming Lagos into a megacity that meets global standards for urban cleanliness and environmental responsibility.

As part of efforts to build a sustainable ecosystem, the governor announced that his administration has also teamed up with Zoomlion Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group, to improve the handling and processing of waste across the state.

Explaining how the initiative will be implemented, Sanwo-Olu said a Transfer Loading Station will be constructed at the Olusosun dumpsite, after which the site will be permanently closed.

“From this station, 2,500 tonnes of waste will be transported daily to a new Material Recovery Facility in Ikorodu,” he said.

“Another facility will also be built at the Solous III dumpsite in Igando, while 1,500 tonnes of waste will be redirected to a new recovery centre in Badagry,” Sanwo-Olu added.

According to him, these upgrades will not only improve waste handling but are also expected to generate over 5,000 jobs, both directly and indirectly.

Given that Lagos produces about 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, Sanwo-Olu stressed that a complete overhaul of the existing waste management system is crucial to keep up with the city’s growth.

Reinforcing the state’s commitment, Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Siaw Agyepong, pledged full support for the project and confirmed that it would be delivered within 18 months.

Agyepong added that the initiative would include the development of recycling facilities, a key component in modern waste management systems.

“We will wholeheartedly work within the timeline of this collaboration,” he said. “This is a partnership we have tested and trust, and we’re confident our expertise will bring results here in Lagos.”