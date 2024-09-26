Lagos Govt. fixes N8.5M for 2025 hajj

As the 2025 Hajj season approaches, the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrim Welfare Board (LSMPWB) has commenced the registration for the Hajj pilgrimage.



The registration process is open for Muslims seeking to perform the 2025/1466 A.H. holy pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.



According to the board, the Hajj form costs N 20,000 with an initial deposit of N8.5 million required.



The Board Secretary, Mr. Saheed Onipede disclosed the development in a statement released by the Public Affairs Officer, Mr. Taofeek Lawal, on Wednesday.



Onipede stated that due to the current economic situation, flexible installment payments are available while assuring that any excess payment will be refunded if the National Hajj Commission announces a lower rate.



“the cost of the Hajj form is N20,000.00 (Twenty Thousand Naira only) while intending pilgrims are to pay the sum of N8,500,000.00 (Eight Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira Only) as initial deposit, pending the official announcement of the actual fare for the 2025 Hajj by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON),” he said.



“In consideration of the present economic situation of the Country, the Board has decided to make the payment flexible for intending pilgrims to pay the money in installments for them to actualize their dream of performing the spiritual obligation seamlessly,” he added.



While highlighting the registration process, Onipede urged interested Muslims to obtain a Bank Draft from commercial banks in favor of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board and submit it to the Account department for receipt.



Speaking further, the board scribe emphasized the importance of performing Hajj at least once in a lifetime for capable Muslims, citing Holy Quran Chapter 22, Verse 27.



In conclusion, the Lagos State Government has promised a comfortable experience for pilgrims, including accommodations near Haram, spiritual counseling, quality food, and medical care.



For inquiries and registration, interested Muslims are advised to contact the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board at their Ikeja office.