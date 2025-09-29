Lagos Govt. fixes N8.5m as 2026 Hajj fare

As preparations for the 2026 Hajj intensifies, the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSMPWB) has confirmed N8.5 million as the registration fee for intending pilgrims, with December 31, 2025 set as the deadline for full payment.

The board had earlier pegged the application form at N20,000 and announced October 8, 2025, as the initial deadline for the deposit of N8.5 million.

Confirming the development on Monday, the Board Secretary, AbdulHakeem Ajomagberin, explained that the approved fare aligns with the announcement made by the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Abdullahi Saleh Usman, regarding the general Hajj fares for the 2026 season.

NAHCON had announced N8.5 million for states in the Southern Zone, while intending pilgrims from the Maiduguri-Yola Zone (Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba States) will pay N8.1 million, and other Northern states are expected to pay N8.2 million.

Ajomagberin noted that the announcement has ended uncertainty over the actual fare for the 2026 spiritual exercise, providing intending pilgrims and stakeholders with clarity to plan ahead.

He urged pilgrims, especially those who had made part payment, to complete their fares on or before the new December 31, 2025 deadline announced by NAHCON, while advising those yet to make any commitment to begin payment without delay.

To ease payment, he said the Lagos State Government would allow pilgrims to pay in three instalments through a bank draft issued by any commercial bank in favour of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board.

On the 2026 Ramadan Umrah, Ajomagberin disclosed that N5.7 million has been fixed as the lowest among the packages available for intending pilgrims in both Makkah and Madinah, noting that the packages vary depending on affordability and preference.

He assured that, as usual, the state would provide a conducive environment for pilgrims to perform their Hajj and Umrah rites in comfort and achieve spiritually rewarding and acceptable exercises in the Holy Land.