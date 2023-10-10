Lagos Govt. fixes N4.5M for 2024 Hajj fee, receives 3,517 slots 

The Lagos State Government through its Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, has commenced sales of the 2024 Hajj form, fixing N4.5 million for each of the 3,517 slots allocated by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the state.

Also, the Lagos Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has kick-started sales of forms to Muslims intending to participate in the 2024/1445 A. H. Ramadan Umrah operations in Saudi Arabia.

The sales of forms and fees for the pilgrimage were approved by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after a review of the exercise scheduled for next year.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the board’s Secretary, Saheed Onipede, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ibrahim Layode, was said to have disclosed this in his office in Alausa, Ikeja.

According to the statement, “The Commissioner said that Governor Sanwo-Olu gave the directive for early commencement of the operations in order to build on the achievements recorded during the last exercise and provide improved service delivery for the intending pilgrims”.

Layode added that the early commencement would give every intending pilgrim ample opportunity to do the needful and fulfill all righteousness within the timeframe given by the Saudi Arabian authorities for every participating country to conclude the process before the commencement of the spiritual exercise in 2024.

According to him, the cost of the Hajj form is N25,000 while Ramadan Umrah form goes for N10,000

He stressed further that the requirements expected from the intending pilgrims include; valid International passport, payment of initial deposit of N4.5 million, and medical screening to ascertain their health status, amongst others.

Layode emhasised that the initial deposit as earlier announced by the Chairman/CEO of the NAHCON, Zhikrullah Hassan still subsists.

He, however, stated that if there would be a need for any adjustment in the nearest future, the intending pilgrims and the general public would be informed accordingly.

While urging interested Muslims residing in the State and those from other States in Nigeria to hasten to obtain their form for either Hajj or Ramadan Umrah, he gave assurances that the State is committed to providing them with the enabling environment to carry out their spiritual obligations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia seamlessly.

Recall that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah recently announced the allocation of 950,000 Hajj seats to Nigeria for the 2024 exercise. On its part, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) allocated 3,517 slots to Lagos State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

