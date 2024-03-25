Lagos Govt. fixes date for reopening Lekki conservative centre

After two months of repair works, the Lagos State Government has disclosed that the Lekki Conservation Centre (LCC) will be reopened for public use beginning from Friday, 29th March 2024.

In collaboration with Management of LCC, the government said that on this date, the test running of the facility would have been completed and ready for use.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Idris Aregbe, disclosed this yesterday during a visit to the Centre in Lekki, to ascertain extent of work done to return the centre back to its status.

Aregbe expressed relief with the repairs and renovations already done on the facility, including the Walkway, have been completed and would be accessible for tourism during the Easter celebration.

The Special Adviser appreciated Lagosians and tourists across the world for their patience during the thorough maintenance works carried out at the Centre in Lekki.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Centre, Prof Mathew Onoja, commended the State Government for its intervention following the viral video, which first circulated in December as well as the swift response and efforts towards making the repairs and renovations seamless.

He noted that the Centre being a major tourism asset in Lagos State has played host to tourists from all over the world as it offers a serene environment for nature tourism and also boasts of the longest canopy walkway in Africa.

Recall that the facility has been undergoing routine maintenance since January following apprehensions arising from the damaged section of the Canopy Walkway, which had been repaired before the viral video was posted on social media platforms.