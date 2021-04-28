Lagos Govt. fixes date for 2,000 mini-buses deployment, target inner roads

As part of the strategy to ease movement across Lagos, the State Government has disclosed plans to begin the gradual deployment of 2,000 seven-seater mini-buses on inner roads across the state from May, 2021.

The state government said that the mini-buses code-named First Mile-Last Mile Route (FMLM) would reduce Lagosians dependence on commercial motorcyclists within the state.

It noted that 300 mini-buses have been procured for possible deployments of the first phase beginning from next month and that the second phase would include the addition of 200 buses as well as subsequent batches.

The planned deployment was disclosed by Commissioner for Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde, on Tuesday during the Y2021 ministerial press briefing of the Works & Infrastructure ministry to commemorate the second year in Office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

Oladeinde added that the government was developing the Last Mile because Okada and commercial tricycles popularly called Keke were not part of the state’s transport masterplan, saying, it will transport residents into the inner community.

He noted that this was why the government had commenced a total clampdown on the mode of transportation with about 2,000 commercial motorcyclists impounded across the state within the last two days.

On the Blue rail line project, the commissioner stated that phase 4, from National Theatre via Ijora to Marina, would be completed by 2022.

According to him, this section is a 5.5 kilometer elevated rail route that spans over the Lagos Lagoon (sea crossing section) through Ebute-Ero to Elegbata and Marina.

While disclosing that a terminal station would be constructed at Marina, Oladeinde noted that funds have been secured for the completion of the civil and other infrastructure for the project started in 2013.

He added that the installation of Palisade Fencing along the Blue Line and continuous beams have been completed by the contractor handling the project in the state.

The commissioner said: “Sheet piles for the Shoreline protection have been delivered to site, Specification for third rail and rolling stock has been approved. CCECC has commenced procurement and Independent Power Plant (IPP) facility design has commenced”.