Lagos Govt. fixes April for Lekki link bridge toll payment return

The Lagos State Government through the Lekki Concession Company (LCC), has concluded plans to resume collection of toll on the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge in April 2022, ending 18 months after revenue collection on the transportation facility was suspended in the state.

It said that motorists passing through the tolling unit would enjoy a two-week free passage on the bridge starting from 1st of April to 15th of April, 2022 and that the full collection exercise would start after.

The government disclosed that new devices have been installed at the toll plaza to fast-track the collection of toll from motorists plying the facility.

Confirming the date, the Managing Director of LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, in a statement made available to newsmen, explained that reopening of the tollgate was made after extensive consultations and support of stakeholders, including the residents’ association, traditional rulers and community leader, professional bodies.

“The new devices have been configured to conform with the newly uploaded tolling system and will improve functionally while enabling a better experience at the toll plaza.”

“The devices can be installed at any of LCC Customer Service Centre at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza Conversation Toll Plaza or the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. They have also delivered to customers’ preferred location, while the device will only be installed by the vehicle by LCC’s authorized personnel.”

Omowunmi added that for further information on upgraded toll devices, modifying an existing toll account, or registering new vehicles, customers should contact the LCC.

