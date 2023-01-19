Lagos Govt. fixes 4pm closing time for fuel stations across major roads

In a bid to reduce travel time on Lagos roads, the State Government has ordered that major and independent petroleum marketers operating along expressways and around traffic-prone areas limit their operations to seven hours daily.

It said that the fuel stations would henceforth be allowed to operate only between hours of 9am to 4pm daily, pending when the fuel shortage crisis subsides in the state.

The state government directives was announced through a statement released by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

It noted that the marketers’ operations were discovered to have continuously affected the free flow of traffic, forcing Lagosians to spend more hours on the roads.

According to the state government, the move becomes imperative in order to check indiscriminate activities of motorists queuing up to buy petroleum products who oftentimes, park carelessly on the roads and bridges, therefore impeding the free flow of traffic.

It added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS), Transport Operations Compliance Unit (TOCU) and other Law Enforcement Agencies have been charged to ensure seamless flow of traffic across the State, while admonishing all major and Independent Petroleum Marketers to comply with this directive or be sanctioned.

