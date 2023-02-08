Lagos Govt., firms scale up power supply across five communities

In a bid to ensure that more parts of Lagos were lit, the Lagos State Government, A4&T Power Solution, and Ikeja Electric have commissioned a mini-grid to provide power supply for five communities in Epe Local Government.

The new mini-grid, as gathered, was initially 0.88 Mega-watts before it was scaled up to 2mega-watts, so as to serve more communities in the state.

At the Commissioning, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the innovation would accelerate sustainable energy and end blackout in the communities covered by the facility and

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, in a statement released by Deputy Director, Public Affairs department, Adetola Idowu, stressed that the facility would aid the state government in bridging the energy gap.

According to the statement, this is a laudable project and a step in the right direction towards bridging the energy gap and enabling universal sustainable energy access in Lagos State.

“Lagos State Government, via its Off-grid Electrification Strategy and Action Plan, has set a target to achieve ~1GW of Solar PV generation by 2030, and collaborative efforts of players in the sector, such as is being witnessed today between A4&T Power Solutions Limited and Ikeja Electric PLC, will help to accelerate the achievement of this target”.

“Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the facility was in line with T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of making Lagos a 24-hour economy, where power supply would be made available to aid business transactions.

“He added that the administration, in supporting collaborative efforts aimed at accelerating sustainable energy access across the State as it continues to provide forward-thinking leadership and the enabling environment towards facilitating improved electricity supply for its continuously increasing populace.

“Lagos a 21st Century Economy, the Sanwo-Olu-Led administration is dedicated to fostering investment in the electricity sector towards achieving an optimal energy mix and will continue to support, encourage, and partner with forward-thinking corporate entities to further promote and deepen sustainable off-grid electrification in the State.

“On behalf of the Sanwo-Olu-led administration, he expresses gratitude to A4&T Power Solutions Limited and its development partners for choosing Lagos State as the investment destination and applauded the management of Ikeja Electric PLC for its dedication and demonstrated efforts towards improving electricity supply in unserved and underserved communities across Lagos State”.

