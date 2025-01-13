Lagos Govt. faults television, radio stations’.closure, order workers resumption

The Lagos State Government has faulted closure of the Lagos Television, Radio Lagos/Eko FM, and Lagos Traffic Radio, describing decision by the Nigerian Labour Unions (NLC) and its affiliated unions to shutdown the broadcasting stations as violations of rights.

It added that the unions.allegedly vandalized property inside the stations premises after they tore down doors to chase staff off work and switched off transmitters.

The Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo, who condemned the act, described the unions conducts as s disturbing show of violence- all in the name of a strike.

According to him, Workers of the three broadcast stations are enjoined to report for work and avoid any confrontation with the union members.

Ayantayo, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, alleged that the action was taken by the unionists, who are pushing that about 245 workers should be put on the government’s payroll, despite ongoing talks to resolve the matter.

A meeting between representatives of the government, led by the Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo, and the leadership of the Unions was initiated on January 8, 2025, after submissions were made by the management of the broadcast organisations to the Ministry of Establishments and Training.

However, the Labour Unions disrupted the transmission of the broadcast stations by shutting down their transmitters and chasing out staff who were on essential duty from the premises. This is a violation of the rights of those workers.

The leaders of NUJ and RATTAWU are advised to refrain from intimidating staff from carrying out their lawful duty. A strike should not be turned into an attack on the agencies and their workers.