Lagos Govt. faults Ojo residents’ demolition claims on rail project

The Lagos State Government has dismissed claims that it plans to demolish hundreds of homes for a rail project, following reports that landlords and residents in a community within Ojo, Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), staged a protest over a purported plan to demolish more than 300 homes.

The government, through the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), said the land was selected after extensive technical and planning evaluations as the most suitable site for the Blue Line depot.

According to the agency, since the decision, it has maintained continuous engagement with landlords, tenants, and community leaders to address concerns and minimise disruption.

LAMATA explained that about 70 per cent of the land is undeveloped, with only a portion affecting existing structures. The agency added that compensation is ongoing, with many tenants already paid and relocated, while payments to property owners have commenced in an orderly and transparent manner.

In a statement issued by its Corporate Communication Head, Kolawole Ojelabi, LAMATA added that the depot design has undergone multiple revisions to reduce its impact on the surrounding community.

It added that stakeholders, including traditional rulers, Community Development Committees (CDC), and Community Development Associations (CDAs), have been fully briefed on the project, the land requirements, and the compensation framework.

The agency stressed that all compensation payments are guided by Lagos State Government-approved policies, prioritising tenants first, followed by property owners, and strictly following “Replacement Cost” valuations in line with international standards.

LAMATA also rejected suggestions of inducement or unfair treatment, noting that Lagos is the only subnational government in Nigeria that compensates tenants in such projects.

LAMATA reiterated that the land was lawfully acquired in the public interest to support a critical rail infrastructure project that will improve mobility, move thousands of commuters daily, stimulate economic activity, and enhance quality of life along the Marina–Okokomaiko–Agbara corridor.

While recognising citizens’ right to lawful expression, LAMATA emphasised that public discussion on the project must remain grounded in verified facts, warning that misleading reports could create unnecessary anxiety and confusion in the community.

According to the statement, “For the record, the parcel of land in question was duly identified as the most suitable location for the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line Depot following extensive technical and planning evaluations. Since this determination, LAΜΑΤΑ has maintained continuous and structured engagement with affected landlords, tenants, and community leaders through a series of stakeholder meetings held at the Iba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), with the active participation of traditional rulers, the Community Development Committee (CDC), and Community Development Associations (CDAs).

“At these engagements, it was clearly communicated that the depot design has undergone multiple revisions to minimise impact on the surrounding community. Approximately 70 per cent of the required land is undeveloped, while only about 30 per cent affects existing structures. The alternative land referenced by protesters corresponds to this undeveloped portion. The total land requirement for the depot is approximately 404.42 square meter.

“All stakeholders were duly informed of and aligned with the compensation framework, which follows LAMATA’s established practice: tenants compensated first, followed by property owners Available records indicate that approximately 600 tenants, 137 property owners, and about 230 structures-including residential buildings and places of worship-are affected. Compensation is already in progress. More than half of the affected tenants have received their entitlements and have commenced relocation. Compensation for property owners commenced on Tuesday, 17 March 2026, with about 50 landlords already documented for payment. The process continues in an orderly, transparent, and accountable manner.

Notably, Lagos State remains the only subnational government that compensates tenants in such circumstances, as demonstrated in both the Red Line and Blue Line projects. *In addition, valuation of developments on lands to be acquired is done based on “Replacement Cost,” in line with international standards.

“As a public institution guided by due process and international best practices, LAMATA operates strictly within the law. The land has been lawfully acquired for overriding public interest to support a critical rail infrastructure project that will move thousands of commuters daily, improve mobility, stimulate economic activity, and enhance quality of life along the Marina-Okokomaiko-Agbara corridor. The Blue Line will also integrate with the proposed Purple Line at the Volkswagen axis, further strengthening seamless connectivity across Lagos.