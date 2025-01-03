Lagos Govt. faults Chioma GoodHair on Lekki building allegations

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has faulted renowned entrepreneur, Chioma Ikokwu also known as Chioma Goodhair over the illegal demolition of her firm located at Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa, axis of the state without obtaining a permit.

This came barely 24 hours after the entrepreneur called out the agency for denying her staff access to pack the ruins and materials left in the space while alleging they attempted to steal the properties.

LASBCA’s Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Adu Adegoke, told The Guild Press that the agency did not demolish the building, contrary to Chioma’s claim, and instead alleged that she had carried out the demolition herself.

In response to the allegation, the General Manager, Gbolahan Oki, on Friday clarified that the Agency followed all due processes which instructed the occupants to lawfully remove the attachment.

However, the owner proceeded with an illegal removal of the attachment without obtaining a Demolition Permit from the Agency, an act, he noted disregarded the Lagos State Building Codes and Regulations.

Oki added that the viral video indicates that Chioma and her staff attempted to harass and obstruct LASBCA officials and security personnel who were present to maintain law and order during the exercise.

While reaffirming the agency’s unwavering commitment to ensuring safe, secure, and sustainable urban development across Lagos State, he stressed that LASBCA will not be deterred by attempts to distort facts or manipulate public perception.

The LASBCA boss further urged the public to disregard the misleading video and support the government’s efforts toward a cleaner, safer, and more organized Lagos.

According to him, “The attention of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has been drawn to a misleading video circulating online regarding the removal of an illegal attachment to a building by their owners at 1A Olubunmi Owa Street, Off Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa, Lagos”

” In line with the Lagos State Government’s commitment to urban regeneration, sustainable development, and the elimination of environmental and security nuisance, LASBCA instructed the owner of the illegal attachment to remove it after multiple notices ranging from Convention, Seal-off, and Quit Notices had been duly served on the occupants”

“During LASBCA’s routine Monitoring and Enforcement Exercise of the area was when the illegal demolition of the property carried out by the owner was discovered and our officials faced resistance from some occupants who had failed to adhere strictly to the State Building Laws”

“It is important to note that the video circulating on social media aims to mislead the public and garner undue sympathy for individuals who have continued to violate Building and Environmental Regulations of the State” he added.