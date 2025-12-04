Lagos Govt. extends rail service for experience 2025

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has announced extended operating hours on the Blue Line of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) to accommodate thousands of commuters attending the hugely popular The Experience 2025 gospel concert this weekend.

To ensure seamless travel to and from the event holding at Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island, the Blue Line will run longer hours on Friday, 5 December 2025, and resume early on Saturday, 6 December 2025, while the Red Line will maintain its evening peak service on Friday.

The Head Corporate Communication LAMATA, Kolawole Ojelabi, announced this through a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, explaining the schedule planning the LAMATA has to be set in place for the Experience 2025.

According to him, the adjustments are designed to manage the anticipated surge in passenger movement to Lagos Island for Africa’s largest gospel concert and guarantee a safe, smooth journey for worshippers.

The special schedule kicks off on Friday, 5 December, with the Blue Line operating continuously from its regular morning start until 11:43 pm, well beyond the normal 9:30 pm closing time, to cater for late departures after the all-night concert.

“On Saturday, 6 December, Blue Line trains will begin running as early as 4:00 am through to 9:30 pm to support post-event return trips and normal weekend travel.

The Red Line will stick to its published Friday timetable, offering morning service from 6:00 am to 10:00 am and an extended evening peak from 5:20 pm to 8:40 pm to handle commuters heading home after work or the concert, but will not operate on Saturday as per its regular weekend closure.

He added that All train services will revert to the standard published timetable from Sunday, 7 December 2025.

LAMATA also reminded the public that only passengers with valid Cowry Cards will be allowed to board, urging early arrival at stations, strict adherence to guidance from officials, and full cooperation to ensure an incident-free travel experience throughout the event weekend.