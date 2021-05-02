Lagos Govt. extends master plan enforcement to Apapa shoreline communities

Lagos State Government, through its Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has extended its master plan enforcement to Apapa shoreline communities in line with its commitment to meet up with the 21st century standard of mega city.

It explained that the move had become imperative following notification of illegal development along the shorelines of Ibeshe Okun coastal community in Ori Ade Local Council Development Area, LCDA of the State, saying that some ongoing developments in the area was in deviance to the state’s Physical Planning Law.

In line with its enforcement move, it said that the joint enforcement gangs of LASBCA and Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) stormed the area during the weekend to serve abatement notices and pull down a structure illegally erected beside a government primary school along the community’s shoreline as way of halting further development of illegal structures within the community.

Speaking on the enforcement exercise, LABSCA General Manager, Arc. Gbolahan Oki, said that if the illegal developments are not checked on time, such developments would pose huge threat to residents of the area and distort the aesthetics of the community and also threatens the security architecture of the area.

He explained that the enforcement initiative to the coastal area of Ibeshe Okun community shows that the agency has gone a step further in establishing its presence across all parts of the state, including the riverine areas and the hinterlands.

While saying that the difficulty in moving human resources and equipment across the Lagoon had initially been a challenge to the agency, the General Manager commended the inter-agency synergy between LASBCA and the Lagos State Ferry Service, Lagferry which made transportation to the creek of Ibeshe possible.

“The Building Planning Law being enforced by LASBCA does not limit our operations to the Mainland alone, our activities cover anywhere where there’s building which include buildings in the coastal areas, hence the extension of our activities to this part of the State.

“I thank the Managing Director of Lagferry who facilitated the movement of our officials across the waterway, this is a progressive collaboration that would further enhance the delivery on our mandate in getting rid of illegal developments in every part of the State,” he said.

The LASBCA General Manager said that the agency had made provisions to ease transportation challenge of coming to the headquarters of LASBCA by members of the riverine communities, disclosing that district officers from the agency had been attached to the various riverine communities to periodically provide enlightenment to members of the communities on how to ensure proper documentation for building constructions.

Speaking on the rationale behind the only building that was pulled down by the enforcement gang of the agency during the exercise, Arc. Oki stated that the building which is planned to be used as a poultry house behind a primary school in the community constitutes a huge health risk to the school children and their teachers.

According to him, the agency, following reports from concerned persons from the community, swung into action to demolish the illegal building in the interest of public health and safety of the community members.

He, however, urged all residents of the state to continue to abide by the provisions of the Lagos State Building Planning Plan in order to achieve the developmental plans of government for the entire divisions of the state.

During the exercise, several buildings along the shorelines were issued abatement notices with a directive to cease every construction works until necessary documentation and regularization is done with LASBCA, LASPPPA and other relevant agency of the state government.

