Lagos Govt, experts to identify fire outbreaks preventive measures

No fewer than 2,000 delegates comprising industry experts, policymakers, emergency responders, market dwellers and community leaders have concluded plans to meet for discussion towards identifying precautionary measures that will help cut down number of fire outbreaks recorded annually in Lagos State.

The stakeholders will be deliberating at the 2025 Lagos International Fire Safety Conference which is being put together to promote a culture of prevention, preparedness, mitigation while building resilience across the country especially in Lagos.

The three-day conference to address critical Fire safety challenges is themed, “Leveraging Technology and Community Engagement to Prevent Fires” will hold from August 12 to 14. 2025.

During the conference, participants will have the opportunity to being enlightened, listen to expert during a panel sessions, and cutting-edge exhibitions focused on disaster risk management, dangerous goods handling, live demonstrations of fire suppression systems, and an expo showcasing state-of-the-art Fire safety equipment.

The Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde, who confirmed the conference date, said that the decision of the state government to host the second edition of the conference demonstrates the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration commitment to the actualization of the THEMES+ Agenda commitment to Public Order and Safety in the State.

Oyerinde stated that the Lagos International Fire Safety Conference 2.0 is a cornerstone of proactive approach to safeguarding lives, property and environment.

“By fostering collaboration among stakeholders and empowering communities with knowledge, we are building a safer, more resilient Lagos for all,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Sesan Ogundeko, noted that there is a need for the continuity of the conference to bring the change that we all desire in Lagos state.

In addition to the statement, the Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed that this year’s conference will build on the resounding success of LIFSC 1.0, which drew over 1,800 delegates in 2024.

Highlighting the conference’s focus on mitigation, Adeleye asserted, “Carelessness accounts for over 80% of Fire and related emergency incidents in Lagos. LIFSC 2.0 is our platform to drive home the message that ‘the best Fire fought is the one prevented’ equipping residents and businesses with the tools to mitigate Fires risk effectively.”