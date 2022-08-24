Lagos Govt. expands jobs initiative prog. for young graduates employability

.equips over 1,600 students with employability skills

As a measure to create more employment opportunities for young graduates, the Lagos State Government has expanded its employability programme, ‘Jobs Initiative Lagos (JIL)’, adding a job fair, allowing final-year varsity students to meet recruitment firms for bluechip companies and get employment opportunities while rounding up their education at its schools.

The job fair was also expected to bring students, who were about to graduate and aimed to get on-the-job experience, in understanding these firms’ needs and requirements to become employed immediately after leaving school.

It novel idea was introduced during the training of over 1,600 students of Lagos State University (LASU) on different employability skills and other initiatives under JIL being piloted through the Office of the Special Adviser on Education (OSAE).

The coordinator of JIL for the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Mubashiru Muhammed, yesterday, described the initiative as laudable and commended the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his aides for considering the students as key to building a better future for the country.

Muhammed noted that the initiative showed that the government had a think-tank team that is proactive in addressing the challenges confronting the country.

He noted that the government’s will was reason the LASU management decided that the government must receive the best support on this policy which make the graduating student achieve their dream after leaving school.

“We believe that through the training, the final-year students could further get more experience from experts in the industries aside from those they have gotten from the classrooms”.

Explaining the idea behind the job fair, the coordinator for the consultant, LoftyInc Allied Partners (LAP), Paradise Okoronkwo, disclosed that the addition was basically to ensure that the students were more prepared for life outside school.

According to her, after the COVID, we have the students learn online at their own pace and get their certification, and this year, we came up with a job fair. And through this new initiative, the students are assisted to have their Curriculum Vitae (CV) revamped.

Aside from that, she noted that the students through JIL would have the opportunity of being mentored by professionals who have had decades of experience in different feeds and they get the opportunity of being placed for employment by these recruitment firms.

“We added the job fair because we realise some firms needed the services of these young graduates while the graduates sometimes needed the firms too to garner more experience in their chosen field. And it sometimes becomes difficult for both parties achieving this and that is why we have decided to assist and link them up through the job fair that we have introduced.

“Aside from the firms, we have over 12 mentors that were engaged to ensure that the students get the required skills that would aid them after their graduation from the institutions”.

