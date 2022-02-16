Lagos Govt. expands health insurance scheme, benefits for Lagosians

As a way to ensure Lagosians have access to complete health coverage, the State Government has expanded its health insurance scheme as well as benefits to cater to other medical needs of the citizens across the state.

It said that the expansion has provided a platform for the senior citizens as well as Lagosians in diaspora to also have the opportunity of accessing the scheme which was designed to ensure everyone could have better healthcare often.

The government noted that the health insurance scheme expansion also prioritizes the welfare of the vulnerable in the state, saying this scheme has often been prepared to ensure that everyone in Lagos irrespective of their status receives the best and affordable healthcare services in any facility chosen by the customer.

According to the government, the revised health scheme would cut the financial burden on residents and make them get good healthcare services with lesser funds.

Speaking during the unveiling of Ilera Eko new range of products, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the Ilera Eko new expanded benefits represented part of his campaign plans to ensure accessibility as well as affordable healthcare services within Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, added that in spite of the challenges posed by COVID-19 two years ago, his administration has continued to provide healthcare facilities and services at its best across the state.

“As part of our campaign promises, we are committed to making sure that the health sector is well improved to be more affordable and accessible to Lagosians by transforming it into a better and sustainable one. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we have been relentless in improving the health sector of the state. We are providing health care facilities across health centers in the state particularly the general hospital to ensure adequate manpower as well.” he said. The governor, who was represented at the event held in Ikeja by his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, urged Lagosians to embrace the opportunities which the new health products offer to them especially because of their affordability and the promises of a better health experience it brings. “We have continued to support the operation of Ilera Eko health scheme. As you purchase your car insurance, house insurance, so you should get health insurance. The rebranding of LASHMA health insurance benefits is part of health standards to give Lagosians a better health experience and make health care services more accessible. I employ Lagosians to take advantage of this health insurance scheme for better health.” he added. On his part, the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that the introduction of the new health products by Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) is a push for universal advancement of the health sector in the state, adding that it was what made it possible for the health packages. Abayomi stressed that the new health products were the solution for the universal health coverage, noting that Lagosians should use the opportunity to secure their health now rather than when they become sick. “We are here today to ensure that we continue to push a universal advancement of the Lagos State Heath sectors. We have come to offer the opportunity for health financing through our health scheme and programs. It is important that when you are healthy is the time to ensure health packages rather than when you are sick. “If you buy health insurance, what you can spend in one day, you can use it to cover you and your family in a year. Health insurance is a global phenomenon and we’ll keep pushing it for the good of all Lagosians which will be very affordable. Don’t be caught without health insurance because you’ll be very sorry when you see your bill without it. We need a radical transformation in the Heath sectors in Lagos State and this is the solution for the universal health coverage. ” he said. Also, the General Manager, Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Emmanuella Zamba, said that affordability was a major part of the new scheme which would be provided to the beneficiaries, adding that the welfare of Lagosians are their priority as it was what inspired the rebranding to offer better and affordable packages. Zamba said that the rebranding was necessitated by the need to include the informal sectors into the scheme being that they represent 75% of Lagos population, adding that the new scheme benefits will afford them the opportunity to have a health insurance package to ensure that no record of illness would be recorded. “We are rebranding the health insurance scheme. We are ensuring that no illness would be recorded. We say that things are affordable but how affordable are they to the ordinary man on the street. This is one of the things that Ilera Eko has prioritized in the new health products.” she said.

