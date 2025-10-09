Lagos Govt. evicts squatters under Opebi-Mende bridge

In a bid to prevent environmental degradation and potential security threats, the Lagos State Government has ordered the immediate eviction of squatters and traders who have turned the underside of the yet-to-be-commissioned Opebi–Mende Bridge into makeshift homes and shops.

The directive followed an unscheduled inspection of the site by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, accompanied by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, and the Permanent Secretary, Olatokunbo Oyenuga.

During the inspection, the commissioner instructed security agencies to move in immediately, evacuate the occupants, and demolish all illegal structures erected beneath the bridge.



Wahab stated that the state government would not allow any part of the newly built infrastructure to become a haven for miscreants, stressing that protecting lives and property remains a core duty of the administration.

“I gave a marching order for the immediate dislodgement of squatters who have converted the underbelly of this iconic bridge into illegal homes and shops,” the commissioner said in a statement posted on his social media page.

“It is disheartening to see such a landmark project, almost ready for commissioning, taken over by miscreants and illegal traders, including some from the Cane Village, creating illegal settlements.

“Let me be clear: this administration will not tolerate lawlessness. Security agencies will move in immediately, and we will sustain monitoring to ensure squatters do not return. Mechanics who have turned the adjoining open space into workshops must also vacate at once or risk having their vehicles impounded,” he added.

According to Wahab, the Opebi–Mende Bridge is a significant investment by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration, and it will be protected for the benefit of law-abiding citizens.

Similarly, Daramola, who took part in the inspection tour, said his office is concerned that without urgent intervention, the area could degenerate into a slum.

The Special Adviser emphasized that the State Government has invested huge resources in constructing the bridge and would not allow undesirable elements to use it as a base to terrorize law-abiding citizens.

He pledged that the Office of Infrastructure would collaborate with the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources to ensure a complete cleanup of the area and maintain its sanitation in the long term.