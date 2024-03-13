Lagos Govt. event centre owners, others discuss measures against traffic congestion

As a measure to reduce travel time across Lagos, the State Government an owners of clubs as well as event centres and leaders all places of gathering have commence discussion on possible measures to tackle prevalent traffic congestions an safety around their facility whenever its under use in the state.

They agreed that traffic managements around event centres and others have become a major issue that require that all stakeholders seat and discuss possible solution that could ease vehicular movements before, during and after parties and other events have been conclude at their venues.

To chart possible solution to the menace, they converged in Ikeja on Wednesday commence discussion to design workable solution that suit the government and other stakeholders in the industry.

Addressing the gathering, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, said that activities around event centres, club an others often cause traffic congestion due to the high vehicular density on Lagos roads as well as poor planning and managements by owners of the facilities.

Giwa noted that this does not only increase man-hour on the road for motorists but also increase financial loses that were often incurred by the residents of the community and other road users in the state.

He said: “What we are doing today is to call all stakeholders to discuss prosperity because when you believe that your event centre or club is generating money for you but due to traffic congestion around it which were often due to some factors, but the reality is that you are losing money because when people cannot get into the facility they may turn back.

Aside from that, you are causing others especially motorists that rely on the road to link their destination to also suffer loses which they I not bargain for.

“So, to address this, we have called this discussion to fashion out the best solution that will work for the state. We understand that they are the business owners who have better knowledge of the industry.

“Part of the suggestions we will be bringing on board is to either train their staff on better parking system to avoid gridlock around their facilities. This is to ensure that they maximize the space that they have and work with LASTMA to prevent gridlock on the major roads.

“For us is about law and order. We all have to of our part to ensure that the state works for everyone in the state”, he added.

The Director General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, in his remarks highlighted the importance of effective traffic management around event centres including other places of social gatherings.

“We have registered over 40,000 events annually in Lagos State. And what this truly means is that we have to ensure that the roads are made available for movements around the event venues.

“We need to look at this and ensure that safety and better traffic management around event centres, clubs and others to ease movements for both attendees and other road users in the state. We need to make Lagos safe for everyone that lives or visit in the state”.

According to him, “Lagos State Safety Commission is responsible for monitoring and maintaining safety standards around event centres, clubs and other places of gatherings”

While assuring the support of his Agency in regulating activities surrounding events centres, he however implored all stakeholders in the industry to comply with ‘Traffic Management Policy Plans’ to save travel time.

Also, the General Manager, LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, made known that effective traffic management around events centres contributes strongly to the safety of attendees at such gathering and other residents in that area.

Bakare-Oki, said: “The interest of other motoring public should be prioritized and considered while operators of event centre run their businesses”

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that sanity is maintained whenever there is any social gathering at event centres across Lagos metropolis.”

Responding, the President of association of venue owners, Adetola Akinola, commended the state government for the initiative, saying the assistant is committed to creating a better and traffic free road for both their guests and other road users.

Akinola said: “It is a fantastic initiative. I will often say that taking decision without considering all stakeholders would not work but I must commend the state government especially the office of the Special Adviser to the governor on transportation for the initiative.

“It is a good idea that they are reaching out to us. But as I commend them, there are still other stakeholders that need to be include in subsequent meetings to discuss issues on traffic management

“This is the first meeting and it is commendable that they have brought us this idea.

“We host events an we understand the reality an we can bring to the table what will work to reduce traffic around event centres. And we can make suggestions that will be favourable to all parties, the government and the private sector.

“We are responsible people and we believe in the ideology behind ensuring that Lagos must works for everyone. We are happy to work with the government to ensure that it works. We do business in Lagos an it is our desire that the state works”.