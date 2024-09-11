Lagos Govt. equips Somolu schoolchildren on swimming, safety, others

To catch them young and reduce water phobia among Lagosians, the Lagos State Waterways Authority commenced a week-long water safety class and swimming Training for pupils in the Bariga/ Somolu Local Government.

The swimming training is the 4th edition of one of LASWA’s advocacy programs tagged” the Lagos Water Savvy Kids Program.” LASWA had partnered with State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB and the Dolphin Swim School, a premier swim program serving women and children in Lagos state.

Together LASWA, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and Directorate of State Services (DSS) is aim at instilling water confidence in school pupils by teaching them theoretical and practical knowledge on waterways safety, swimming skills, and basic survival techniques in an emergency.

50 students from five public schools in Bariga/Somolu axis of Lagos were selected to participate in this year’s edition.

With this training, school children using the waterways will be more confident, be conscious of their safety, and be self-reliant in an emergency.