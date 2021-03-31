Lagos Govt. equips LASTMA, VIO, others with body cameras

As part of measures to monitor officials’ activities, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that personnel of Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), among others in the state would henceforth begin using body cameras while on duties.

He explained that the measure had been considered in promoting operational efficiency, reducing personnel excesses and overzealousness while discharging their duties to enhance security and safety in Lagos state

Sanwo-Olu announced the newly introduced measure on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall, Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. The governor also approved mass training for the state’s law enforcement personnel on the use of body-worn cameras, ahead of the deployment of the digital tools for security operations.

He added that the three-days long training, which would commence in May, would be facilitated by the state’s Law Enforcement Training Institute (LETI), headed by Oyekan Falade, and that after the training, all state-funded law enforcement officers would be commissioned to wear body cameras for their operations.

Sanwo-Olu said that the move would improve transparency and accountability in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and put the government in a better position to respond to security challenges in real-time.

The governor added that the provision of adequate security was a key pillar of his administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda, stressing that the initiative reflected his government’s resolution to ensure Lagos remained secure for residents and investors.

“I am pleased to inaugurate the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers in Lagos and this is a groundbreaking move to enhance safety in the State, as well as increase transparency and accountability in the activities of our law enforcement agencies. Lagos State has strategically set the pace among other States in Nigeria to launch the use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement officers.

“The security challenges in different parts of the country are worrisome, but with proactive action, the use of modern technological tools, and a mix of well-trained and intelligent officers, we will successfully combat many of these challenges. With body-worn cameras, our law enforcement officers are better equipped to protect lives and properties, thereby, making Lagos safer for us all.”

Sanwo-Olu said the launch of the body-worn cameras would take the government a step closer towards fulfilling its security agenda, stressing that the introduction of devices to frontline security team and officers would enhance their productivity and professionalism, while also fast-tracking the law enforcement process.

The cameras, the governor pointed out, would help the state government check abuse of power and excesses by security personnel, while also improving the safety and accountability of officers, who will use the devices for evidence sharing and intelligence gathering.

“I am hopeful that all officers will optimise the cameras that will be assigned to them for the furtherance of justice and improvement of the law enforcement process. Our Government will continue to prioritise the welfare of our law enforcement officers whose pivotal efforts we acknowledge in the entrenchment of a safe city,” Sanwo-Olu said.