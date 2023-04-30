Lagos Govt. equips domestic violence responders on survivor’s management

The Lagos State Domestic and sexual violence Agency (DSVA) has put focal persons and responders across Kosofe Local Government and Agboyi-Ketu and Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) through effective management of victims of domestic and sexual abuse victims in the state.

The responders were trained by the state government agency for two days, so as to have skills to manage and gradually boost confidence of victims to speak out against their abusers during prosecution.

Addressing pressmen after the training, the Executive Secretary, DSVA, Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said that part of the Agency’s statutory mandate was to educate, sensitize and ensure that government stance is engrained through its various programs.

Vivour-Adeniyi, who was represented by the Head Community Engagement, Damilare Adewusi, yesterday, stressed gender perspective of the abuse and the relevant laws backing sexual and gender based violence in Lagos.

One of the facilitators, Salami Kafayat Ebose from the Community Engagement department, DSVA, explained to the responders what constitutes sexual and gender based violence within the state.

The female facilitator added that sexual and gender-based violence were in various forms and could be perpetrated at any time.

While engaging the trainees, she emphasized on the need to get the victim’s consent which was described as important, its withdrawal, sexual assault, different shades of child abuse, and the psychological effect of domestic violence on a child.

Another facilitator, Tobi Ikudayisi, stated that interviewing survivor’s of sexual and gender-based violence required that the responders treat them with care to get information and prepare them for the task ahead.

While stressing on survivor’s trauma, expectations, Ikudayisi explained importance of providing necessary Psycho-social support, data/evidence collection phase will most importantly determine the success or failure of the case.

He also explained the relevance of empathy during this phase, the importance to communicate in a language that is best suitable to the survivor and encouraged participants to take the message of zero tolerance of all forms of abuse to their community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

